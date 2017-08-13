Hezb-e-Islami reacts at deadly attack on a mosque by ex-commander loyalists in Takhar

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 13 2017, 11:27 am

Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar reacted at a deadly attack by the loyalists of a former commander of the party on a mosque in northeastern Takhar province of Afghanistan.

The party in a statement condemned the attack and urged the government institutions to share the findings of their probe regarding the incident that took place on Friday.

The statement further added that the incident in Cha Aab district mosque took place during the Friday prayers after the loyalists of commander Bashir Qanit tried to stop the mosque’s prayer leader to speak against the commander.

According to Hezb-e-Islami the prayer leader was speaking against commander since a long time but the attempts by his loyalists to stop him from delivering speech again him led to armed clashes that left at least three people dead.

In the meantime, the local officials in Takhar are saying that four people have been killed and nearly thirty others have sustained injuries in the attack.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Sanatullah Temori confirmed the incident involving the fighters of commander Bashir Qanit.

He said at least four people were killed and thirty others were wounded during the clash and the health condition of at least six of the wounded people reported as critical.

