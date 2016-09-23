Hezb-e-Islami apologizes to victims of devastating Afghan civil war

By Khaama Press - Fri Sep 23 2016, 10:19 am

The Hezb-e-Islami party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has apologized to the victims of the devastating war the party was involved in 1990s, hours after the party signed the draft peace agreement with the Afghan government.

A senior member of the party Qarib-ur-Rehman Syed told VOA’s Afghanistan service that “Hezb-e-Islami considers itself a member and party of the people. Hezb-e-Islami belongs to the people and people belongs to Hezb-e-Islami. In every and every second, we apologize from those who were hurt.”

Syed further added “We have in the past tendered apologies to the people since this is our home, village and people.”

He said a special tribunal should be established to try those who have been involved in war crimes, including any member of Hezb-e-Islami.

The draft peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami was signed during a ceremony in Kabul after almost six months of negotiations between the Afghan government and the party.

The agreement is expected to be signed by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS