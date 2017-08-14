Herat traffic police chief killed in gunmen ambush

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 14 2017, 11:21 am

The police chief of the western Herat traffic department was killed in an ambush of the unknown gunmen in the outskirts of the provincial capital late on Sunday.

According to the local security officials, the provincial traffic police General Ghulam Dastagir was shot dead by unknown gunmen riding motorcycle.

A spokesman for the Herat police department Abdul Ahad Walizada confirmed the incident and said one of the bodyguards of Gen. Dastagir also lost his life in the attack.

Walizada further added that Gen. Dastagir’s vehicle was ambushed around five kilometers in the east of Herat city.

He said the gunmen have managed to flee the area and an investigation is underway along with a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Herat was one of the calm provinces in western Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001 but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased to their insurgency activities during the recent months, although some terrorist related incidents were occasionally reported from the remote districts, including the relatively restive Shindand district.

The militants carried out one of the largest attacks in Herat city earlier this month targeting a Shi’ite mosque that left scores of people dead or wounded.

