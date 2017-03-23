Helmand’s Sangin district has reportedly fallen to Taliban

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 23 2017, 10:44 am

The control of the key Sangin district in southern Helmand province has reportedly fallen to Taliban control.

An Afghan army source with the 215th Maiwand Corps confirmed that the Afghan forces were forced to retreat from the district.

The source further added that the retreat was made after growing number f troops casualties and lack of supplies by the government.

The Taliban group in a statement said the group’s fighters have taken control of the district by issuing a statement.

However, another source the security forces have only left a security post without any clash.

Helmand is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

This comes as the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism and clearance operations against the Taliban insurgents in some of the volatile districts of Helmand.

The Taliban insurgents have sustained heavy casualties during the operations which are being conducted with the support of the foreign forces based in Afghanistan who are mainly providing close-air support.

