Helmand police chief targeted in roadside bomb explosion

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 14 2016, 8:12 pm

The provincial police chief of the southern Helmand province was targeted in an explosion earlier this evening, the security officials said.

Preliminary reports suggested the police chief of Helmand province Aqa Noor Kentoz sustained injuries in the attack.

However, Sediq Sediqi, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said at least three policemen were wounded in the explosion but the police chief was not harmed seriously.

He said the incident took place on the main highway of southern Helmand province after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off.

The incident comes as the security situation in Helmand province has sharply deteriorated during the recent weeks.

The Taliban militants have launched numerous coordinated attacks on key districts of Helmand province and briefly captured Nawa district last week.

The Afghan forces were also forced to retreat from some areas of Garamsir district last week while reports from the districts close to the provincial capital of Lashkargah suggested that the militants have managed to get close to the strategic city.

The growing violence in Helmand province comes amid rampant Taliban-led insurgency as the observers believe the group is attempting to establish safe havens in this province.

