Helmand and Zabul cricket stadiums to be built with a total cost of 35m Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 11 2017, 4:38 pm

Two cricket stadiums will be built in southern Helmand and Zabul provinces of Afghanistan with a total cost of 69 million Afghanis with the support of the Ministry of Counter-Narcotics.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said Memorandums of Understanding were signed between the cricket board and the Ministry of Counter-Narcotics for the construction of the two stadiums.

Based on the agreements signed between the two sides, the Ministry of Counter-Narcotics will support the construction of a cricket stadium in Helmand with a total cost of 35 million Afghanis.

A similar cricket stadium will also be built with the support of the ministry bearing a total cost of 34 million Afghanis.

The Ministry of Counter-Narcotics will also help the cricket board with the development of stadiums and academies in other provinces of country and will attract the donor’s support in this regard.

ACB said it will support the Ministry of Counter-Narcotics in their efforts for the elimination of opium cultivation, production, and smuggling.

The Minister of Counter-Narcotics Salamat Azimi said the cricket sport has had major achievements on the national and international level and the joint efforts will yield positive results in the future.

