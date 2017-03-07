Hekmatyar’s presence in Kabul to have positive impact on security: Dostum

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 07 2017, 6:55 pm

The First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum has said the presence of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami, in Kabul will have a positive impact on security situation of the country.

Gen. Dostum made the remarks during a meeting with the top officials of Hezb-e-Islami, including Hekmatyar’s son Habib-ur-Rehman Hekmatyar in Kabul.

He said Hekmatyar’s presence in Kabul will also help the Afghan forces to gain more morale in fight against the terrorist groups.

The delegation by Hezb-e-Islami also included Juma Khan Hamdard, Humayoun Jarir and some other key leaders of the party.

The two sides discussed the ongoing security situation of the country, specifically focusing on security situation in northern parts of Afghanistan.

According to the Office of the First Vice President, some of the key topics discussed during the meeting, included security and stability of the country, national unity and partnership, and implementation of the articles of peace deal between the Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami.

The top leaders of Hezb-e-Islami informed the First Vice President regarding the necessary preparations to welcome Hekmatyar to Kabul.

In his turn, Hekmatyar’s son, Habib-ur-Rehman, said the recent reports regarding the deteriorating health condition of the party’s leader are not accurate and that preparations are underway for his return to Kabul.

