Hekmatyar’s party close to final declaration on peace deal with govt: Sources

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 04 2016, 9:50 am

Sources close to Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have said the party is close to a final declaration on peace deal with the Afghan government.

The sources have told RFE that the negotiations regarding the peace deal have concluded and preparations are underway for a final declaration.

A spokesman for the High Peace Council of Afghanistan Mohammad Amin Muzafari has also said they expect to conclude the peace deal with Hezb-e-Islami.

He said a peace agreement containing 25 articles has been prepared with the mediation of High Peace Council.

This comes reports emerged earlier suggesting that the party has issued new impossible-to-meet demands to sign a peace agreement with the Afghan government.

According to the reports, the new demands included cancellation of pacts with the United States, a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign troops and that it be signed by a new government.

The new demands were made as Hekmatyar had earier said he has changed his conditions for peace process with the Afghan government by stepping back from his demands for the complete withdrawal of foreign forces.

Hekmatyar was originally demanding the complete withdrawal of the foreign forces from Afghanistan before officials talks begun between

his party and the Afghan government.

