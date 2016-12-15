Hekmatyar’s notorious colander in Afghan intelligence custody

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 15 2016, 4:22 pm

One of the most notorious commanders of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami, is in the custody of the Afghan intelligence, the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

A source in Afghan intelligence confirmed to RFE/RL that commander Zardad has been detained and is serving in the custody of the National Directorate of Security.

Commander Zardad, accused of grave human rights violations, returned to Kabul on Wednesday as scores of his supporters gathered in the airport to welcome him home.

The notorious Hez-e-Islami commander was reportedly running a check post and a cell to torture the Afghan civilians during the devastating civil war for which Hekmatyar is believed to have a major role along with the other notorious jihadi leaders.

Apart from his supporters, the ordinary Afghan civilians were shocked with Zardad’s return who are pessimistic regarding Hezb-e-Islami’s role to ensure stability in the country by joining peace process as they believe Hekmatyar’s party is no more a prominent insurgent as compared to Taliban who are accused of the major stakeholders in the ongoing violence.

According to reports, commander Zardad was deported after serving in UK jail for several years for his involvement in the devastating Afghan civil war.

Zardad’s return to Kabul comes as come as the Afghan government is busy requesting the UN Security Council to lift sanctions against the leaders of Hezb-e-Islami.

NSC spokesman Tawab Ghorzang said the formal letter by the Afghan government was sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ghorzang further added that the letter was sent to the sanctions committee of the Security Council.

The Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar signed a peace agreement around two months ago.

The party had earlier requested the government to assist in removal of sanctions imposed against the party leaders.

The peace agreement between Hezb-e-Islami and Afghan government was signed after almost six months of continuous negotiations.

