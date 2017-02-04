Hekmatyar’s name removed from UN Security Council sanctions list

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 04 2017, 9:50 am

The name of Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has been removed from the sanctions list of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

According to a statement by UNSC, “On 3 February 2017, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the name below from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.”

UNSC disclosed the name of Hekmatyar after he was removed from the sanctions list, providing all the details regarding the Hezb-e-Islami leader, including date of birth and the date he was included in the list.

“Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 2 of Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) no longer apply to the name set out below,” the statement added.

This comes as a etter was formally sent by the Afghan government to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) late last year to remove the leaders of Hezb-e-Islami from the sanctions list.

The letter was sent after a peace deal between the Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami party was signed late in the month of September last year.

