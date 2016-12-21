Hekmatyar’s freed commander may punish those who helped jail him: HRW

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 21 2016, 9:45 am

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has renewed concerns regarding the release of the notorious commander of Hezb-e-Islami Faryadi Zardad, saying the freed commander may punish those who helped jail him.

“Now these same extraordinarily brave witnesses are in grave danger,” HRW said while citing a witness who stood in the witness box in a courtroom at the Old Bailey, London’s historic Central Criminal Court, to testify in the case of Faryadi Sarwar Zardad some 15 years ago.

After Zardad was convicted and sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment on the basis of their testimony, UK authorities last week abruptly announced the parole of Zardad, 11 years into his sentence, and deported him to Afghanistan.

HRW further added “Incredibly, and unforgivably, British officials didn’t even bother to warn the witnesses until a few days before that they were returning this still-dangerous criminal into their midst. None of the witnesses have any protection from this man, who retains his supporters and has shown a willingness to commit torture and other crimes.”

According to a statement by HRW “After briefly detaining Zardad upon arrival in Kabul, the Afghan government yesterday released him, after an unnamed high-ranking official intervened on his behalf. Many now fear that Zardad may seek revenge against those who put him away in a British prison cell, and no one in Kabul seems willing to try to stop him.”

“But they could. While the UK Home Office has shamefully washed its hands of the case, the Afghan government can and should protect those witnesses most at risk. Zardad was tried in the UK for a limited number of cases of hostage-taking and torture, but nothing prevents Afghan authorities from investigating him for the many other serious crimes he’s alleged to have committed. The government should also impose parole restrictions on him, and scrupulously monitor his compliance in order to protect those who testified against him,” the statement said.

The rights watch said President Ashraf Ghani recently vowed to “protect every citizen” in accordance with Afghanistan’s human rights obligations, even if it means investigating prominent political figures. To show that he’s serious, he should start with Zardad. But if he fails to stand by those who bravely took the witness stand 15 years ago, Zardad’s victims will realize the sobering truth: Speak out, but know that no one will protect you.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS