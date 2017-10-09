Hekmatyar warns war will continue if necessary steps are not taken

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 09 2017, 3:28 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has warned that war and violence will continue in the country if necessary steps are not taken to bring the situation under the control.

Hekmatyar made the remarks during a meeting with the tribal elders of Koh-e-Safi district.

According to Hekmatyar, the violence and war will continue if the issues of migration and grabbing are not resolved and a national government is not established.

He also called on people to contribute in ending the ongoing situation in the country and help bring peace and stability.

The media office of the cultural department of Hezb-e-Islami in a statement said Hekmatyar also emphasized on proper utilization of the opportunities available in the elections.

Hekmatyar further added that the elections should be used as a platform for ending the violence in the country and only those should be elected in parliamentary elections who can serve the people in a proper way.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami once again expressed concerns regarding certain circles who are trying to maintain the war in Afghanistan and are working for the interests of the outsiders.

He did not provide further information in this regard but said such circles have robbed and looted the government and work based on the instructions of the outsiders.

According to Hekmatyar, around two million people have been displaced due to war and nearly fifty thousand people are forced to migrate due to violence on monthly basis.

