Hekmatyar warmly welcomed in ARG Palace by Afghan government

By Khaama Press - Thu May 04 2017, 6:29 pm

The Afghan government warmly welcomed the leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to ARG Presidential Palace today.

Hekmatyar arrived in capital Kabul before noon today after almost twenty years and conclusion of the peace agreement with Afghan government.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani hailed Hekmatyar for reaching an agreement with the government to accept reconciliation and insisted that the government is committed to pave the way for peace for the Afghan nation.

Speaking during a gathering in ARG Palace, President Ghani said the conclusion of peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami proves that the Afghan nation and government is committed to peace and stability.

President Ghani called on the other insurgent and militant groups to adopt negotiations rather violence, raising questions regarding the capabilities of Taliban to participate in peace talks similar as Hez-e-Islami.

“To the Taliban I say actually who is your leader? Where is he? Apart from, muder, and destruction to this nation, what plans do you have?” President Ghani said.

I he also added that the Afghan government and nation are ready to pay any price ti achieve peace.

