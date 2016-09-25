Hekmatyar to visit Kabul likely in next couple of weeks

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 25 2016, 9:11 am

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will visit Kabul likely in next couple of weeks following the signing of a draft peace agreement with the Afghan government.

According to reports, several Hezb-e-Islami party leaders have started visiting Kabul in a bid to welcome the party’s leader.

“The former prime minister of Afghanistan of seven mujahideen coalition outfits is likely to engage in intensive dialogue with his friends in Taliban ranks and also inviting Pakistani authorities to join a joint effort to pave the way for foreign troops exit from Afghanistan when complete peace returns to the war-torn country,” a source quoted in a report by The News said.

The source further added “A team of journalists who reported the long armed struggle of Afghan nation against Soviet army’s invasion of the country for more than ten years may also visit Kabul as soon Hizb-i-Islami Afghanistan chief sets foot in the capital.”

According to the paper, diplomatic sources in Islamabad are optimistic about returning of Taliban to negotiation table after Gulbaddin Hekmatyar’s joining mainstream politics by shunning arms struggle.

The draf peace agreement between Hezb-e-Islami and the Afghan government was signed during a ceremony attended by high level government officials on Thursday.

The agreement is expected to be signed by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Hekmatyar in the near future.

The signing of the agreement came as Afghanistan High Peace Council and Hezb-e-Islami delegation participated in a series of negotations that lasted almost six months.

