Hekmatyar to return to Kabul even before sanctions relief: HIA

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 05 2017, 9:55 am

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar may return to Kabul even before sanctions relief or removal of party leaders’ name from the UN blacklist.

According to a statement released by Hezb-e-Islami party, Hekmatyar has called on the government to enforce the peace deal, slamming certain countries that attempt to hinder the peace agreement signed between the party and the Afghan government.

The statement further added that the government should release the prisoners of the party and assist the refugees with the arrangement of residence against Hekmatyar’s return to Kabul.

In regards to the alleged blocking of sanctions relief by Russia, the party said only the Afghan people have the right to decide regarding the affairs of the country and resolve their issues internally.

This comes as a foreign diplomat said last week that Russia is attempting to block the removal of Hekmatyar’s name from the United Nations sanctions list.

The peace deal between the Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami party was signed late in the month of September last year.

A letter was formally sent by the Afghan government to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to remove the leaders of Hezb-e-Islami from the sanctions list.

