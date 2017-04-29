Hekmatyar slams Taliban in first public appearing after 20 years

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 29 2017, 12:10 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar criticized the Taliban group during his first public appearance after almost 20 years.

Speaking during a gathering in eastern Laghman province, Hekmatyar said the Taliban group should not experience the bitter experiences the other powers faced in Afghanistan by using force.

Calling on Taliban to join peace process, Hekmatyar said the ongoing insurgency led by the Taliban is meaningless and illegitimate.

He also suggested that the Taliban should no more become victims of ego and ignorance.

Hekmatyar further added that only Afghan people become victims of the ongoing insurgency led by the Taliban.

In other parts of his speech, Hekmatyar urged the neighboring and regional countries to refrain from interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

He said the deployment of more troops will not solve the problem and the Afghans should be left alone so that they can resolve their problems through intra-Afghan negotiations and efforts.

Hekmatyar said his party participated in the fight when it was needed but since there is no need for the war therefore the leadership of his party decided to join peace process.

He called on the government to implement the articles of the peace agreement signed between his party and the government.

One of the main conditions of the peace agreement between Hezb-e-Islami and the Afghan government was the release of the prisoners.

According to reports, the Afghan government is expecting to release dozens of Hezb-e-Islami prisoners from the jails today.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS