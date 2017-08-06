Hekmatyar slams senior officials for anti-govt coalition and embezzlement of billions of dollars

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 06 2017, 10:21 am

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar once again slammed the senior officials actively working in the government for forming new anti-government political coalitions.

Hekmatyar made the remarks during an interview with the foreign journalists in Kabul.

He said considering the internal situation of Afghanistan and its regional position, a strong central government is always a need along with a president who has full authorities, insisting that without this it would be difficult to ensure peace and bring stability in the country.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami questioned the current government’s authorities, saying when a president is even prevented from appointing a governor by the internal and external circles, how such a government would be able to eliminate violence and govern on the nation.

Hekmatyar also criticized the senior government officials for the formation of the new political coalitions and expressed concerns regarding the threats, show of power, and rallies by their armed supporters.

He said billions of dollars have been embezzled, banks have been looted, hundreds of acres of land have been grabbed, and the government remains weak to try the perpetrators.

The remarks by Hekmatyar comes as efforts are underway by some key political figures, including General Abdul Rashi Dostum, Ata Mohammad Noor, and Mohammad Mohaqiq to formally declare the establishment of their new political coalition.

The leaders of the new coalition to be announced are saying that the main aim behind their coalition is to prevent the country from falling into further crisis.

