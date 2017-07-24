Hekmatyar says recent deadly attacks planned outside the country

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 24 2017, 7:43 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has said the recent deadly attacks were planned outside the country.

Apparently gesturing towards the recent bombings in Kabul city, Hekmatyar made the remarks during a meeting with a group of the youths in his residence.

He said the foreigners are seeking their personal interests with the persistent violence and war in the country, insisting that the recent bombings were planned outside the country and no Afghan or a Muslim would carry out such attacks.

Hekmatyar further added that the Afghan people will never carry out attacks inside the mosques or on funeral ceremonies.

The remarks by Hekmatyar came as more than 150 people were killed in a deadly bombing near the embassy of Germany in Kabul late in May and a coordinated suicide attack targeted a funeral ceremony few days later that also left nearly one hundred people dead or wounded.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the attacks.

The Afghan officials are saying that the Haqqani terrorist network based in Pakistan plotted and carried out the attack although the leader of the network in a voice message said today that the group has no role in the incident.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS