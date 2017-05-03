Hekmatyar likely to arrive in Kabul on Thursday

By Khaama Press - Wed May 03 2017, 9:53 am

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar may arrive in capital Kabul on coming Thursday, the Hezb-e-Islami officials said Tuesday.

Hezb-e-Islami spokesman Qarib-ur-Rehman Sayed told reporters on Tuesday that full preparations have made for the return of Hekmatyar to Kabul.

This comes as the government on Tuesday released at least 50 prisoners of Hezb-e-Islami from Kabul’s main jail, Pul-e-Charkhi prison.

The release of the prisoners concluded a day after Hezb-e-Islami protested against the cancellation of the release of at least 13 key prisoners of the party.

A group of at least 70 prisoners were expected to be released from Pul-e-Charkhi and Bagram prisons on Monday.

Hezb-e-Islami officials said Monday that the names of the 13 prisoners were removed from the list to be freed on Monday with the interference of the Independent Human Rights Commission of Afghanistan.

Sources in the presidential palace said Monday that President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree for the release of the first batch of Hezb-e-Islami prisoners, consisting almost 70 people.

The peace agreement between Hezb-e-Islami and the Afghan government was signed in September last year, months after negotiations between the Afghan High Peace Council and the Hezb-e-Islami delegation.

The release of the prisoners of Hezb-e-Islami from the jails was one of the main conditions of the peace agreement between the two sides.

