Hekmatyar likely to appear in a gathering in Laghman on Friday: Source

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 27 2017, 12:40 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar may appear in a gathering in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan on Friday.

Informed sources within Hezb-e-Islami have told RFE/RL that Mr. Hekmatyar arrived in Laghman on Wednesday and since then he is busy meeting with the party colleagues and leaders in this province.

The sources further added that a major gathering will be organized in Laghman where Hekmatyar is likely to appear before the media and the people.

In the meantime, preparations are also underway in capital Kabul for the return of Hekmatyar, months after he signed a peace agreement with the Afghan government.

The signing of the peace agreement in September last year paved the way for the removal of Hekmatyar’s name from the United Nations Security Council Sanctions List which was done based on a request by the Afghan government.

On the other hand, efforts are underway for the implementation of the articles of peace agreement between Hezb-e-Islami and the Afghan government.

One of the main articles of the peace agreement is regarding the release of Hezb-e-Islami prisoners from the jail.

The government officials have said the first batch of Hezb-e-Islami prisoners is expected to be released from the jail within the next few days.

