Hekmatyar-led Hezb-e-Islami harshly criticizes pro-Iran media of sparking tensions

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 16 2017, 5:59 pm

The Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has harshly criticized certain media outlets, specifically the ones being operated from Iran, of sparking tensions among the various sects, groups, or movements in Afghanistan.

Noting the recent media reports regarding the ongoing differences and deadly clashes among the Taliban and ISIS militants in Afghanistan, Hezb-e-Islami strongly condemned the reports suggesting that the party will side with Deash, ISIS loyalists, in the event tensions further intensify among the two militant groups.

According to a statement by Hezb-e-Islami, such rumors and reports are only aimed sparking further tensions among the people belonging to different sects and groups in a bid to keep fueling the violence in Afghanistan.

The statement further added that the ISIS militants operating in Afghanistan are only the former militants of the Taliban group who have only changed their insurgency by changing the color of their flags.

The party also insisted that the ideology of the ISIS group in Iraq and Syria are far more different than the ones operating in Afghanistan.

The latest statement by Hezb-e-Islami criticizing the Iran-pro media outlets comes as numerous reports have emerged in the past suggesting the ongoing efforts by certain elements in Iran to counter the growing threats posed by the terror group in Afghanistan to the region by supporting the Taliban insurgency.

Similar allegations have also been attributed to the circles being supported or having direct links with the Russia as concerns are on the rise among the officials in Moscow who are fearing that the terror group will eventually penetrate to the Central Asian states.

