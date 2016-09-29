Hekmatyar has signed draft peace agreement with Afghan government
The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar signed the draft peace agreement which was inked between the delegation of the party and Afghanistan High Peace Council last week.
Hezb-e-Islami chief negotiator Karim Amin said the draft peace agreement has been signed and President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani will sign it during a ceremony today.
Hekmatyar is expected to deliver a statement through a video message which will be displayed during the event.
The draft peace agreement between Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami party was signed during a ceremony organized in a compound of Afghanistan High Peace Council last Thursday.
The Afghan National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar signed the agreement on behalf of the Afghan government while Mohammad Amin Karim signed the agreement on behalf of the delegation of Hezb-e-Islami.
The Afghanistan High Peace Council chief Pir Syed Ahmad Gilani and the High Peace Council deputy chief Ata-ur-Rehman were also present during the signing of the agreement.
The agreement was signed today after almost six months of continued negotiations between the Afghan High Peace Council and the delegation of Hezb-e-Islami.
Congratulation to all afghan peace lover and thanks from the Unity government to work honestly for peace, we look far word to see all nation unit for brightness of Afghanistan.
thanks again government and Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan
IT’S clearly political move once again it’s very unfair to the women and the children, but I hope Mr. Heckmateyar be more gentle on woman’s and children and continue and promote education through The country , maybe after all peace will be arriving through educations , you know what they sat bad medicine leaves s bad taste in your mouth, but I do believe everyone deserve second chance we can hope for the best and have good faith, unfortunately, woman’s still don’t have voice