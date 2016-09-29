Hekmatyar has signed draft peace agreement with Afghan government

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 29 2016, 9:49 am

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar signed the draft peace agreement which was inked between the delegation of the party and Afghanistan High Peace Council last week.

Hezb-e-Islami chief negotiator Karim Amin said the draft peace agreement has been signed and President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani will sign it during a ceremony today.

Hekmatyar is expected to deliver a statement through a video message which will be displayed during the event.

The draft peace agreement between Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami party was signed during a ceremony organized in a compound of Afghanistan High Peace Council last Thursday.

The Afghan National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar signed the agreement on behalf of the Afghan government while Mohammad Amin Karim signed the agreement on behalf of the delegation of Hezb-e-Islami.

The Afghanistan High Peace Council chief Pir Syed Ahmad Gilani and the High Peace Council deputy chief Ata-ur-Rehman were also present during the signing of the agreement.

The agreement was signed today after almost six months of continued negotiations between the Afghan High Peace Council and the delegation of Hezb-e-Islami.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS