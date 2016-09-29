September 29, 2016
Advertisement

Home » Afghanistan » Hekmatyar has signed draft peace agreement with Afghan government

Hekmatyar has signed draft peace agreement with Afghan government

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 29 2016, 9:49 am

Gulbuddin HekmatyarThe leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar signed the draft peace agreement which was inked between the delegation of the party and Afghanistan High Peace Council last week.

Hezb-e-Islami chief negotiator Karim Amin said the draft peace agreement has been signed and President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani will sign it during a ceremony today.

Hekmatyar is expected to deliver a statement through a video message which will be displayed during the event.

The draft peace agreement between Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami party was signed during a ceremony organized in a compound of Afghanistan High Peace Council last Thursday.

The Afghan National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar signed the agreement on behalf of the Afghan government while Mohammad Amin Karim signed the agreement on behalf of the delegation of Hezb-e-Islami.

The Afghanistan High Peace Council chief Pir Syed Ahmad Gilani and the High Peace Council deputy chief Ata-ur-Rehman were also present during the signing of the agreement.

The agreement was signed today after almost six months of continued negotiations between the Afghan High Peace Council and the delegation of Hezb-e-Islami.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Afghanistan
Ghazni police chief Aminullah Amarkhel has reportedly resigned
Ghazni police chief Aminullah Amarkhel has reportedly resigned
20 Daesh militants killed in Nangarhar’s Achin District
20 Daesh militants killed in Nangarhar’s Achin District
Former Haqqani commander survives bomb blast in Khost
Former Haqqani commander survives bomb blast in Khost

2 Comments

Post a Comment
Comments -49 - 0 of 2First« PrevNext »Last
  1. Malang JanThu Sep 29 at 10:16 am

    Congratulation to all afghan peace lover and thanks from the Unity government to work honestly for peace, we look far word to see all nation unit for brightness of Afghanistan. 
    thanks again government and Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan

    Reply
  2. MariaThu Sep 29 at 10:28 am

    IT’S clearly political move once again it’s very unfair to the women and the children, but I hope Mr. Heckmateyar be more gentle on woman’s and children and continue and promote education through The country , maybe after all peace will be arriving through educations , you know what they sat bad medicine leaves s bad taste in your mouth, but I do believe everyone deserve second chance we can hope for the best and have good faith, unfortunately, woman’s still don’t have voice

    Reply
Comments -49 - 0 of 2First« PrevNext »Last

Leave a Reply

Advertisement