Hekmatyar harshly criticizes Kabul bombing perpetrators, calling them stooges

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 03 2017, 10:54 am

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbudddin Hekmatyar harshly criticized the perpetrators of the deadly bombing in Kabul, calling those involved behind the attack stooges and murderers.

Speaking during a gathering of the women in Kabul on Friday, Hekmatyar said those who plotted and carried out the Wednesday attack in Kabul do not believe in Islam and such attacks have no justification in Islam.

Hekmatyar said even the murder of the non-Muslims who are not fighting is prohibited in Islam and the murder of their children, women, and their elders are also strictly prohibited in Islam’s religion.

He questioned the misperception of those fighting in the name of Jihad and believing that attacks in mosques, markets and other public places will take them to paradise, calling them ignorant people.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the deadly attack so far.

The Taliban group in a statement earlier rejected the group’s hand in the attack but the Afghan officials are saying that the attack was carried out by the notorious Haqqani terrorist network with the support of the Pakistani military intelligence.

The Haqqani network has close ties with the Taliban group and the network’s leader was appointed as deputy supreme leader of the Taliban after the death of Mullah Mohammad Omar was confirmed.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS