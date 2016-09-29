Hekmatyar formally signs peace deal through video teleconference

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 29 2016, 11:20 am

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar formally signed the peace agreement through a video teleconference played in ARG Palace today.

The agreement was then ratified by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as he delivered a speech on the occasion of the conclusion of the historic agreement.

The ceremony was attended by several high level government officials and prominent political figures including members of Hezb-e-Islami led by Hekmatyar.

The draft peace agreement concluded between Hezb-e-Islami delegation and the Afghanistan High Peace Council last Thursday and was signed by the two sides.

Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar signed the draft peace agreement in order to pave the way for the formal signing by President Ghani, the party’s chief negotiator Karim Amin said.

The peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami concluded after almost six months negotiations which started earlier this year with the formation of a Quadrilateral Coordination Group for the Afghan peace talks.

Hezb-e-Islami was the first anti-government armed militant group to join direct peace talks with the Afghan government.

QCG comprised of representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and the United States which was formed to revive peace talks with the Taliban group.

However, the Taliban group rejected to participate in direct peace talks with the government.

