Hekmatyar declares his strong opposition with unity government formation

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 12 2017, 4:54 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar declared his strong opposition with the formation of the national unity government led by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

Speaking during a gathering of the Kharoti peace, Hekmatyar said the results of the upcoming elections should not be suspended at any cost and the foreigners must be stopped to intervene and should not be allowed to decide regarding the election outcomes.

Hekmatyar further added that the current government has not been formed based on the votes of the people but has been shared among two groups by the foreigners.

According to Hekmatyar, the previous elections were marred by massive frauds and the majority of the people could not participate in the elections.

He presented Ghazni province as one of the examples where representatives from only residents of the four districts of the province have chosen the representatives for the whole province.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami also added that certain political parties fear the elections and oppose the voting, insisting that the time has passed when people were using force to make into the presidential palace.

He said the elections should be organized on time, the previous mistakes must not be repeated, emphasizing that the party will never accept the past mistakes to be repeated.

