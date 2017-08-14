Hekmatyar concerned as several Hezb-e-Islami members arrested

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 14 2017, 12:04 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami has expressed concerns regarding the arrest of a number of Hezb-e-Islami members.

Hekmatyar informed regarding the arrest of the party’s members during a meeting with the local tribal elders of southeastern Paktia province.

He said some special circles have started to arrest some of the members of Hezb-e-Islami during the recent days but the party continuous to practice restraint.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami did not disclose further information regarding the main reason behind the apprehension of the party’s members and where they were arrested.

However, the reports regarding the latest arrests comes shortly after a group of the loyalists of the former Hezb-e-Islami commander Bashir Qanit stormed a mosque in northeastern Takhar province, leaving scores of people dead or wounded.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Sanatullah Temori confirmed the incident involving the fighters of commander Bashir Qanit.

He said at least four people were killed and thirty others were wounded during the clash and the health condition of at least six of the wounded people reported as critical.

The party released a statement on Sunday condemning the attack and urged the government institutions to share the findings of their probe regarding the incident that took place on Friday.

The statement further added that the incident in Cha Aab district mosque took place during the Friday prayers after the loyalists of commander Bashir Qanit tried to stop the mosque’s prayer leader to speak against the commander.

According to Hezb-e-Islami the prayer leader was speaking against commander since a long time but the attempts by his loyalists to stop him from delivering speech again him led to armed clashes that left at least three people dead.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS