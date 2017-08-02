Hekmatyar compares Taliban-led insurgency to devil acts, illegitimate war

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 02 2017, 12:02 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has once again renewed his bitter stance against the Taliban-led insurgency, comparing it to devil acts while branding it an illegitimate war.

Speaking during a gathering in Kabul on Tuesday Hekmatyar said the Taliban group is waging war and insurgency on the instructions of the outsiders.

Pointing towards Taliban’s violence, Hekmatyar said all those who pursue violence are cruel. Their stance and the approach they have adopted is illegitimate and their targets are inhumane and are having devil motives.

He once again called on the Taliban group to adopt a peaceful approach rather insurgency and participate in peace talks.

This is not the first time the leader of Hezb-e-Islami has harshly criticized the Taliban group for their insurgency but on numerous occasions he has condemned the war and violence led by the group.

Hekmatyar had earlier said foreigners are seeking their personal interests with the persistent violence and war in the country, insisting that the recent bombings were planned outside the country and no Afghan or a Muslim would carry out such attacks.

Hekmatyar further added that the Afghan people will never carry out attacks inside the mosques or on funeral ceremonies.

