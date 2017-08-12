Hekmatyar asks violence pursuers not to repeat bitter experiences of the past

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 12 2017, 2:13 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has urged the violence pursuers not to repeat the bitter experiences of the past.

Speaking during a gathering attended by the youths representing the Nazhat-e-Millie party, Hekmatyar said he nation has became tired of war and will no longer tolerate violence.

Hekmatyar further added that all those groups which intend to pursue violence should instead adopt a new strategy for rebuilding, peace, and reconciliation.

According to Hekmatyar, Hezb-e-Islami’s main objective is to end the ongoing bloody violence in the country and the party extends hands of friendship to all the groups and parties.

He did not mention any specific group or party which seeks to pursue violence in the country but in the past he has strongly rejected the insurgency led by the Taliban group.

In a gathering earlier this month, Hekmatyar once again renewed his bitter stance against the Taliban-led insurgency, comparing it to devil acts while branding it an illegitimate war.

Hekmatyar said the Taliban group is waging war and insurgency on the instructions of the outsiders.

Pointing towards Taliban’s violence, Hekmatyar said all those who pursue violence are cruel. Their stance and the approach they have adopted is illegitimate and their targets are inhumane and are having devil motives.

He once again called on the Taliban group to adopt a peaceful approach rather insurgency and participate in peace talks.

