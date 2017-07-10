Hekmatyar asks tribal elders to maintain security in their regions

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 10 2017, 10:33 am

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has asked the tribal elders across the country to maintain security in their respective regions.

Hekmatyar made the remarks during a large gathering in Kabul to discuss the ongoing violence and conflict.

He said one of the easiest ways to ensure security and stability in the country is to use the influence of the tribal elders.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami further added that the tribal elders must declare the areas under their control as safe zones and prohibit the militants to establish sanctuaries for the insurgency activities.

Hekmatyar insisted that necessary measures should be taken to ensure stability so that the residents of the country can live peacefully and without any fear.

He also called on the Afghan people to remain united and thanked the people for their participation in the large gatherings in Kabul, Laghman, and Jalalabad, emphasizing that Hezb-e-Islami can play a role in ending the ongoing violence.

In the meantime, a member of the executive council of Hezb-e-Islami Qutbuddin Helal said they are hopeful that Hekmatyar’s presence will help in peace process and end the ongoing violence and conflict in the country.

He said the majority of the Afghan people are standing with Hekmtyar and will continue support his efforts and plans for peace and stability in the country.

