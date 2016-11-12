Hekmatyar asks Donald Trump to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 12 2016, 10:38 am

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has called on the newly-elected US President Donald Trump to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan and let the Afghan people resolve the issue internally.

In a letter issued by Hekmatyar following the victory of Trump in presidential election, Hekmatyar said a free and fair election should be organized so that the Afghan people can elect their leader.

Hekmatyar further added that the presence of the US forces and operations conducted by them lead to civilian casualties in the country.

He specifically pointed towards the recent operation in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan where over 30 civilians were killed.

The Afghan government signed a peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami late in the month of September following months of continuous negotiations.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami had originally demanded the withdrawal of the US forces from the country before he sign the peace agreement with the Afghan government.

However, he later waivered his condition for the withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan.

In the meantime, the US Ambassador to Afghanistan Michael McKinley said last week that presidential election in United States will not affect the policies of Washington in Afghanistan and the bilateral pacts available between the two countries.

“Today I was asked many times what the impacts of these elections would be on US-Afghanistan relations and my answer is always the same, America’s long term commitment to our partnership with Afghanistan was renewed this year in Warsaw and Brussels. The US Afghan relationship will remain strong and close because it is based not anyone election, leader or party on our common interests, our people to people ties, our shared values that so deeply rooted,” Ambassador McKinely said.

