Hekmatyar arrives in Kabul after almost 20 years, expects to meet Ghani

By Khaama Press - Thu May 04 2017, 11:13 am

The convoy of Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar arrived in capital Kabul as he is expected to meet with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

Hekmatyar arrived in Kabul after almost 20 years and months after signing a peace agreement with the Afghan government.

The Hezb-e-Islami officials said Tuesday that full preparations have been made to welcome the party’s leader to Kabul city.

Hekmatyar arrived in the capital after dozens of Hezb-e-Islami prisoners were released from Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul.

The release of Hezb-e-Islami prisoners was one of the main conditions of the party for the signing of the peace agreement.

The government officials are saying that more prisoners of Hezb-e-Islami will be released from the prison in coming days after the government completes its formalities.

Hekmatyar arrived in eastern Laghman province over a week ago and since then he has travelled to eastern Nangarhar province.

The Afghan officials are optimistic that the signing and implementation of peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami may help to encourage other insurgent and militant groups to join reconciliation process and end the war through negotiations.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS