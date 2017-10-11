Hekmatyar accuses supporters of federalism for attempting to spark ethnic violence

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 11 2017, 5:26 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has accused the supporters and those demanding federal system for hatching conspiracies and attempting to spark ethnic violence in the country.

In his meeting with the local tribal elders of Paktia province, Hekmatyar once again expressed concerns regarding such attempts being made by certain circles.

However, this time he provided a bit more information regarding his claims, insisting that such circles have been hired by the foreigners to spark violence among different ethnic groups of the country.

According to a statement by the Cultural Department of Hezb-e-Islami, Hekmatyar has said those circles are comprised of the people who refrain to call themselves Afghans, do not properly take the name of Afghanistan.

He went to provide a bit more information regarding those circles by pointing towards the people that have been demanding to change the political system of the country to a federal system.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami believes that the main motive behind such attempts are to divide the ethnic groups and decide regarding the fate of the elections by bringing some areas under their control.

Hekmatyar also proposed that the representatives should not be elected based on the administrative units because they have not been established based on the exact population of the area.

He said at least 249 electoral zones should be established and each zone should have its own representative, insisting that the elections should be acceptable to all.

