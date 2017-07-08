Hebatullah and Rasool Taliban fighters clash leaves several dead, wounded

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 08 2017, 2:27 pm

Infighting has been reported among the militants of Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada and his rival Mullah Rasool fighters in northwestern Badghis province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place on Friday afternoon in the vicinity of Jawand district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Zahir Bahand confirmed the incident and said at least seven militants were killed from the both sides and six others were wounded, citing preliminary information received by the government.

He said four of the insurgents belong to Mullah Hebatullah group while three others belong to Mullah Rasool group.

In the meantime, Bahand said three of the wounded militants belong to Mullah Hebatullah group and three others to Mullah Rasool.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This is not the first time an infighting has taken place among the two groups of the Taliban but scores of people have been killed or wounded in similar clashes, specifically after the confirmation of the death of their founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.

In a similar clash, involving suicide attacks, dozens of fighters from the two sides were killed and several others were wounded in southern Helmand province last month.

