Heavy snowfall hits Afghanistan, govt announces nationwide holiday

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 05 2017, 9:01 am

Heavy snowfall hit capital Kabul and other provinces of the country, forcing the government to declare a one-day nationwide holiday.

The Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled confirmed the nationwide holiday earlier today.

The ministry said the nationwide holiday has been declared for today in line with the instructions of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

A spokesman for the Presidential Palace, Shah Hussain Murtazvi, also confirmed the nationwide holiday.

The latest snowfall in the capital Kabul and other provinces has been rare in almost a decade.

The snowfall has resulted into the closure of transportation routes in the northern, northeastern, and central provinces.

Numerous incidents of avalanche and passengers being trapped in the mountainous terrains have been reported during the recent days.

In the latest incident, at least 10 people lost their lives and over 10 others were wounded after avalanche hit several houses in northeastern Badakhshan province.

Officials in Badakhshan province said at least 25 houses were partially damaged after an avalanche hit a small village in Maimi village.

Scores of passengers were also trapped in the central Bamyan province where heavy snowfall was reported during the recent days.

