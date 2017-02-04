Heavy snowfall and avalanche leave 10 dead in Badakhshan

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 04 2017, 6:36 pm

At least ten people lost their lives in heavy snowfall and avalanche in northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the avalanche swept several houses in Maimi district late on Friday night.

The provincial chief of the national disaster management authority Syed Abdullah Humayoun said at least 12 people also sustained injuries.

He said at least 25 houses were partially damaged due to avalanche in Barghat village and two houses were totally destroyed.

According to Humayoun, women, children, and elder men were also among those killed or wounded in the incident.

He also added that the transit routes connecting Maimi with the other districts have also been closed due to heavy snowfall and avalanche and efforts are underway to reopen the routes.

Heavy snowfalls and avalanche hit a number of the northern and northeastern provinces of the country during the recent weeks.

Other parts of the country, including central Bamyan, also witnessed heavy snowfall and dozens of people were trapped as the routes were closed.

But the local officials said the majority of the passengers were recovered by the rescue teams.

