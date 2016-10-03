1 killed, 2 wounded in an explosion in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 03 2016, 7:41 am

A relatively heavy explosion rocked capital Kabul earlier this morning leaving at least one person dead and two others wounded.

Eyewitnesses in the police district 10 of the city have said several people have sustained injuries in the blast.

An official in the Ministry of Interior confirmed the incident and said the blast took place around 6:50 am local time.

The source further added that the incident took place in Charqala area of the city after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a bicycle was detonated.

According to the official, at least one person was killed in the incident and another two were injured but the eyewitnesses are saying that two people were killed and several others were wounded.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS