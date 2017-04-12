Heavy explosion heard in Kabul city

By Ghanizada - Wed Apr 12 2017, 4:31 pm

The incident has taken place in the vicinity of the 2nd police district, house to the Ministry of Defense and several other government institutions, including the VIP Protection Unit providing security to the government elites.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed the incident that took place in Police District#2 was due to a suicide attack.

Preliminary reports suggest at least two people belonging to the VIP protection unit were killed in the attack.

In the meantime, another official said at least five people were killed and more than ten others were wounded after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a vehicle carrying the government employees.

No group including the Taliban insurgents or any other terrorist group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Today’s incident follows days after a deadly attack was carried out on the main military hospital in Kabul which left scores of people dead and dozens more wounded.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group had claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS