Explosion rocks Kabul, leaving 4 dead, 11 wounded

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 16 2016, 8:08 am

A relatively heavy explosion was heard in Kabul city leaving several security personnel dead or wounded.

The incident took place after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a van carrying security personnel close to the Ministry of Defense compound in Pul-e-Mahmood Khan area.

A security official however said the blast was likely triggered by a suicide attack and at least 4 security personnel were killed and 11 others were wounded.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as at least one person was killed in a magnetic bomb explosion in Karte Naw area of Kabul city late on Tuesday evening.

This comes as at least 64 people were killed and around 347 others were wounded in a coordinated attack in the similar area earlier in April this year.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility for the attack which targeted the compound of the VIP protection forces located close to the Ministry of Defense.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS