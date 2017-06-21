Heavy explosion heard in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 21 2017, 12:28 pm

A relatively explosion has taken place in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to reports, the incident has taken place close to a government compound but there are no information available regarding the type of the explosion and possible casualties.

In the meantime, eyewitnesses in the area said an Improvised Explosive Device went off near the Eidgah mosque in the 4th police district of the city but no casualties were inflicted to the civilians or security personnel.

This comes as a judge was killed and three others were wounded in a magnetic bomb explosion in Jalalabad city on Tuesday.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Both the Taliban insurgents and militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are active in Nangarhar province and often carry out insurgency activities in areas under their control and in provincial capital Jalalabad city.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS