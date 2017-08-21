Heavy clashes underway near Khamab district center in Jawzjan province

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 21 2017, 10:42 am

Heavy clashes are underway between the anti-government armed militants and the Afghan security forces near the district administrative center in Khamab district of Jawzjan province.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the militants have managed to seize control of certain government compounds along with the local Bazaar.

However, the local officials have not confirmed the report so far.

There are also no reports regarding the possible casualties of the security personnel and the anti-government armed militants during the clashes.

In the meantime, a spokesman for the Afghan army in the North, Nasratullah Jameshedi said the clashes between the security forces and the militants started at around 5 am local time.

He said additional forces have been deployed and airstrikes are also being conducted on Taliban positions.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The security situation in Jawzjan province has started to deteriorate during the recent years with the rampant insurgency led both by the Taliban insurgents as well as the militants affiliated with the ISIS terrorist group.

