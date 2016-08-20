Heavy clashes continue in Hesarak district of Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 20 2016, 5:49 pm

Heavy clashes continued for the third day in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan as the Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack to take control of the district.

The clashes in Hesarak on Saturday came as the group took control of the key Khanabad district in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

Local officials in Nangarhar claim around 40 Taliban insurgents were killed and dozens of others were wounded during the clashes.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogayani said the militants were killed in the airstrikes and ground operations conduted by the Afghan forces.

The Taliban militants group in the meantime claim they have taken control of Hesarak district but the local officials deny the Taliban claims as baseless.

On the other officials in the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan have said additional forces have been deployed in the area to repulse the Taliban attack.

Nangarhar is among the relatively volatile provinces where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syrai (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

The cooridnated attack by Taliban in Hesarak comes as the Afghan forces launched a major operation nearly a month ago to eliminate the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group from the districts where ISIS terrorists are active including the restive Kot and Achin districts.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS