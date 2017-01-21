Head of primary military court kidnapped in Kunduz

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 21 2017, 6:52 pm

The head of the primary military court in Kunduz province was abducted by unknown gunmen, local officials said.

The incident took place earlier today on Takhar-Kunduz highway.

A security official in Kunduz confirmed that the head of the court was on his way from Takhar to Kunduz when he was abducted by unknown gunmen.

The official further added that the main motive behind his abduction is not clear yet and a search operation is underway for his release.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The Taliban militants often establish check posts on the main highways connecting Kunduz with the other northern provinces and kidnap passengers on charges of working for the government.

Several kidnapping incidents took place on Takhar-Kunduz highway last year and scores of passengers were kidnapped by the militants.

However, the majority of the passengers were released after they were taken by the Taliban militants for interrogation.

