Hashim Karzai dies after wounded in Kandahar bombing

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 16 2017, 1:07 pm

Hashim Karzai, the cousin of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, has succumbed to injuries he sustained in a deadly bombing in Kandahar last week.

Sources close to the victim’s family have said Hashim died of his wounds while receiving treatments in a hospital in India.

Hashim Karzai was a trader and his death has been confirmed by the provincial government.

Over 10 people lost their lives including five UAE diplomats after explosives planted in governor’s guesthouse went off last Tuesday.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

The Taliban group rejected their involvement in the attack and blamed the local officials for having internal disputes that led to the incident.

However, the Afghan security officials said the attack was plotted outside the country as an investigation is underway.

A delegation of the UAE officials have also reportedly arrived in Kandahar to probe the deadly incident.

The explosion last Tuesday took place as the UAE ambassador and diplomats had visited the province for the inauguration of a humanitarian project.

The UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan and Kandahar governor were also wounded in the explosion.

