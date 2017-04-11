Haqqani network’s coordinated suicide attacks plot foiled by Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 11 2017, 3:16 pm

The Afghan security forces foiled a series of the coordinated suicide attacks plot by the notorious Haqqani terrorist network in northern Parwan and eastern Nangarhar provinces.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the terrorist network was looking to carry out the attacks using a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) and several suicide bombers on the two provinces.

A statement by NDS said a member of the Haqqani terrorist network identified as Watan Khan was appointed for the attacks from the other side of the Durand Line.

The statement further added that Khan was one of the main organizers of the suicide attacks of the Haqqani terrorist network.

Khan was deployed to Kabul so that he can coordinate a deadly attack on the provincial government compound in Parwan province, NDS added.

Haqqani network was formed in the late 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani. The group is allied with al-Qaida and the Afghan Taliban and cooperates with other terrorist organizations in the region.

The US Department of State designated the HQN as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on September 7, 2012.

