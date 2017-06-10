Haqqani network suicide bomber arrested before attacking Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 10 2017, 9:17 am

A suicide bomber belonging to the Haqqani terrorist network was arrested by the security forces in central Maidan Wardak province before he manage to carry out an attack in Kabul city.

The provincial police commandment said a suicide bomber identified as Qari Ehsanullah was arrested from the vicinity of Jalrez district by the security forces.

Qari Ehsan has admitted that he was appointed for the attack by a Haqqani network commander Mawlavi Abdul Rahman to carry out an attack in an unspecified location of Kabul city.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as capital Kabul witnessed a series of deadly attacks and violence last week, leaving more than 150 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

The first incident in the city took place last Wednesday, the 31st of May, after a vehicle packed with explosives was detonated leaving more than 150 people dead and over 400 others wounded.

A coordinated suicide attack also rocked Kabul city on Saturday as scores of people had gathered in the funeral ceremony of Salim Izadyar, the son of the deputy house speaker of the Afghan Senate House, who was killed during the protests last Friday.

