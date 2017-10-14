Haqqani network members raped my wife, killed her baby, says Joshua Boyle

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 14 2017, 12:00 pm

The Canadian man Joshua Boyle who was freed from the captivity of the Haqqani terrorist network has said the members of the group have raped his wife and killed her infant daughter while they were kept as hostages.

Boyle in a written statement to the Associated Press has disclosed regarding the harrowing crimes committed by the members of the terror group.

Boyle and his family were rescued during an operation by the Pakistani security forces late on Thursday.

“Pak Army and ISI recovered 5 Western hostages including 1 Canadian, his US National wife and their three children from terrorist custody through an intelligence based operation by Pakistan troops and intelligence agencies,” the Pakistani military said in a statement.

The statement further added “intelligence agencies had been tracking them and shared their shifting across to Pakistan on 11 Oct 2017 through Kurram Agency border. The operation by Pakistani forces, based on actionable intelligence from US authorities was successful; all hostages were recovered safe and sound and are being repatriated to the country of their origin.”

However, a Taliban official had earlier told the media on the condition of anonymity that the hostages were kept in the tribal regions of Pakistan for many years.

“We took care of this family like our own family members and special guests, but after frequent flying of U.S. drones on Kurram tribal region and its adjoining areas, it was decided to move them to a safer place,” a Taliban official told Reuters.

“They were being shifted to a safer place when captured by the Pakistani forces,” the official added.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS