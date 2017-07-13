Haqqani network members arrested before attacking Orgun in Paktika

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 13 2017, 1:29 pm

Two Haqqani terrorist network members were arrested before they manage to carry out attacks in southeastern Paktika province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the two members of the terrorist network were arrested during an operation in Orgun district.

A statement by NDS said the militants were looking to carry out attacks based on the instructions of the network in Orgun district before they were arrested by the intelligence operatives.

Identified as Nader Khan and Rahmatullah, the Haqqani network members confessed that they had recently visited Paktika after receiving instructions from the Haqqani network commanders from the other side of the Durand Line to carry out attacks, NDS added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan intelligence operatives foiled a plot by the Haqqani terrorist network to carry out a coordinated attack in Gardez city, the provincial capital of southeastern Paktia province.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement said Wednesday that a group of eight insurgents were arrested in connection to the attack plot.

The statement further added that the suspects were arrested during an operation of the intelligence operatives in the vicinity of Gardez city.

The detained militants have confessed that they were deployed to Gardez city by the Haqqani network commanders, Ghazi and Jahad, who they claim are based on the other side of the Durand Line.

