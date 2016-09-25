Haqqani network leaders involved in attack on police cadets killed

By Ghanizada - Sun Sep 25 2016, 10:42 am

Two senior Haqqani network commanders who were involved in a brutal suicide attack on the convoy of Afghan police cadets have been killed during an operation in central Maidan Wardak province.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said the two Haqqani network commanders, Mullah Mahmood and Azizullah, were killed during a special night operation conducted by the intelligence operatives.

A statement by NDS said the operation was conducted in Badam village of Nerkh district and at least 6 fighters of the group were also killed along with a suicide bomber during the same operation.

NDS further added that several light and heavy weapons were also seized during the operation by the Afghan intelligence operatives.

At least 33 people including a civilian and 32 police cadets lost their lives in a coordinated suicide attack in the outskirts of Kabul city late in the month of June.

The incident took place in Company area of the city after a suicide bomber targeted the vehicles convoy of the police cadets as they were on their way from the neighoring Wardak province.

Another suicide bomber rammed into the convoy of the vehicles minutes of the first blast as several people had gathered to help the victims of the incident.

