Gunmen kill 5 female workers of Kandahar airport

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 17 2016, 10:16 am

Unknown gunmen have killed at least 5 female workers of the Kandahar airport in Kandahar city earlier today, local officials said.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the city as they were travelling towards the airport for their routine work.

According to reports, the female workers were performing security duties in the airport and belonged to a private security company.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Samim Khpolwak confirmed the incident and said the driver of the female workers was also shot dead.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban insurgents, has been relatively stable during the recent months although the anti-government armed militants attempt to destabilize the province.

The security situation in Kandahar’s neighboring provinces, specifically the southern Helmand province has been deteriorating as the Taliban group have launched numerous deadly attacks with an aim to capture the key districts of the province.

The group has also attempted to launch some large scale attacks in Kandahar province and lately attacked the Arghistan district that continued for four days until additional forces were deployed.

Scores of the militants and civilians were killed during the clashes that also incurred casualties to the security forces.

