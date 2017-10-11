Gunmen attack the spokesman of Balkh governor in Mazar-e-Sharif city

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 11 2017, 1:38 pm

Unknown gunmen carried out an attack on the Balkh governor’s spokesman in the provincial capital Mazar-e-Sharif city.

According to the local security officials, the incident took place earlier today in the vicinity close to the residence of Munir Ahmad Farhad.

Provincial police chief Abdul Raziq Qaderi confirmed the incident and said the attack was carried out by a couple of gunmen riding a motorcycle.

He said Mr. Farhad has sustained injuries in the attack but his condition is satisfactory.

According to Qaderi, the gunmen have managed to flee the area but the security forces have launched an operation for the apprehension of the assailants.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

Balkh is among the relatively calm provinces in northern parts of Afghanistan where insurgency related incidents are reported.

However, the anti-government armed militants have stepped up their efforts to destabilize some parts of the province, specifically attempting to expand their insurgency in some remote districts of the province.

However, the main motive behind the attack on Mr. Farhad has not been ascertained so far and it is yet not clear if the attack was carried out by the militant groups.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS